Ukraine Crisis: Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of Russia World Cup play-off game
Published
Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of their World Cup play-off against Russia in March because of the invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Robert Lewandowski backs Poland's boycott of their World Cup play-off against Russia in March because of the invasion of Ukraine.Full Article
Robert Lewandowski has backed the Polish Football Association’s decision to refuse to play Russia in their upcoming World Cup..