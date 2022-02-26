Thomas Tuchel admits Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes ‘huge uncertainty’ at Chelsea amid questions over Roman Abramovich with Blues ‘worried and distracted’ ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool
Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has cast a cloud over the club ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool. Blues owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been the subject of debate in UK Parliament, as the government continues to sanction Vladimir Putin’s regime. Abramovich is yet to face any […]Full Article