Josh Taylor’s opponents en route to becoming boxing’s only undisputed champion to put him on a par with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez saw him defeat combined records of 136-1
Published
Josh Taylor has a huge domestic showdown on his hands this Saturday as he defends his light-welterweight titles against Jack Catterall in Glasgow, Scotland. The Tartan Tornado is the undisputed champion at 141lbs and has blitzed his way to the top of the division with some incredible work over the past four years. In that […]Full Article