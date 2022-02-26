Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings details on how to watch the Premier League action at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with Steven Gerrard's side looking to end their poor run of form.Full Article
Brighton vs Aston Villa TV channel, live stream and how to watch Premier League
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pundits agree about Steven Gerrard's 'alarming' Aston Villa problem
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about Steven Gerrard's side and their chances of beating..
Advertisement
More coverage
Traore, Nakamba, Konsa - Aston Villa injury and team news update ahead of Brighton clash
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings the injury situation for Steven Gerrard's side ahead of their Premier League..
-
Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
BBC Local News
-
Latest injury and illness news for Brighton v Aston Villa
The Argus
-
Steven Gerrard has sent Aston Villa players rallying call ahead of Brighton showdown
Tamworth Herald
-
'That's on you' - Steven Gerrard fires warning to Aston Villa players ahead of Brighton clash
Tamworth Herald