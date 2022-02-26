Amanda Staveley lifts lid on Newcastle transfer business: Jesse Lingard was ‘desperate’ to join from Manchester United and Sven Botman still wants summer move
Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard was extremely keen on joining Newcastle in the January transfer window. The club's co-owner, Amanda Staveley, revealed to The Athletic that they tried extremely hard to land him, as well as Lille defender Sven Botman, who was also keen on joining the Toon Army. Following the club's takeover by PCP