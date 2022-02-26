Six Nations: Scotland's Rory Darge reduces deficit against France at Murrayfield
Published
Flanker Rory Darge goes over on his first Scotland start to reduce their deficit against France in the Six Nations at Murrayfield.Full Article
Published
Flanker Rory Darge goes over on his first Scotland start to reduce their deficit against France in the Six Nations at Murrayfield.Full Article
Rory Darge will make his first start for Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Grand Slam-chasing France at Murrayfield.