‘We were not clinical enough’ – Ralf Rangnick shares frustration after Manchester United after missing ‘massive chances’ in goalless draw with Watford
Published
Ralf Rangnick expressed his disappointment and frustration after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Watford. The hosts dominated throughout an exciting clash at Old Trafford against Roy Hodgson’s relegation threatened side but, despite producing 22 shots, could not find their way past Ben Foster in the Hornets goal. Whilst Rangnick’s side are now unbeaten in eight […]Full Article