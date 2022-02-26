Roman Abramovich announced in an official statement on Saturday evening that he has handed control of Chelsea over to the trustees of the club's charitable foundationFull Article
Six Chelsea trustees including Emma Hayes who could run club as Roman Abramovich quits
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who are the six trustees taking stewardship of Chelsea? Roman Abramovich stepping back amid Ukraine’s invasion of Russia
Roman Abramovich has announced that he has handed over ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to the trustees of their charitable..
talkSPORT