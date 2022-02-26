Analysis: Michigan State upsets Purdue to deliver record-tying win to coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State won Saturday because it played and coached like it was fighting for its season in the Spartan's 68-65 upset of No. 7 Purdue.
Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with three seconds left to lift Michigan State past No. 4 Purdue, 68-65, on Saturday. The..