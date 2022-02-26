Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall RESULT: Taylor beats Catterall by ‘disgusting’ controversial decision, leaving boxing world stunned
Published
Josh Taylor retained his undisputed super-lightweight world titles with a massively controversial split decision win over Jack Catterall on Saturday night in Glasgow. The challenger boxed masterfully and scored a knockdown, but did not get the credit from the judges who instead awarded the champion the victory. The fight began with a sweet left hand […]Full Article