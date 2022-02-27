Dillian Whyte breaks silence to brand Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall ‘disgusting’, but remains quiet about Tyson Fury fight
Dillian Whyte has broken his boxing social media silence to brand Josh Taylor's split decision win over Jack Catterall 'disgusting'. The challenger boxed brilliantly and scored a knockdown, but the judges instead awarded the champion the victory and provoked an outcry of 'robbery' from many observers. The fight began with Catterall boxing well, and he […]