Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall punch stats and full official scorecards revealed following ‘robbery’ outcry over controversial split decision
Published
Jack Catterall clearly outlanded Josh Taylor in total punches, according to the CompuBox punch stats for their fight. The challenger fought brilliantly and scored a knockdown, but the judges instead awarded the champion the victory and provoked an outcry of ‘robbery’ from many fans The contest started with Catterall boxing well, and he made Taylor […]Full Article