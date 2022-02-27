Christian Pulisic praises ‘incredible’ Liverpool FC star ahead of cup final
Published
Christian Pulisic has heaped praise on the “incredible” Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Chelsea FC’s League Cup final showdown with Liverpool […]Full Article
Published
Christian Pulisic has heaped praise on the “incredible” Mohamed Salah in the build-up to Chelsea FC’s League Cup final showdown with Liverpool […]Full Article
Christian Pulisic has expressed his admiration for Mohamed Salah ahead of the Chelsea-Liverpool Carabao Cup final showdown