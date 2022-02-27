Chelsea will play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon, so we simulated the game for a pre-match score predictionFull Article
We simulated Chelsea vs Liverpool to get a score prediction for the Carabao Cup final
Football.london0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction and odds: Hard-fought affair expected during Carabao Cup final
Football.london
The Inside Track brings you the best in betting tips with tipster Tom Phillips looking ahead to Chelsea's trip to Wembley Stadium..