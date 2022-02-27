Stub from Robinson's '47 debut sells for $480K
Published
A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers sold at auction for $480,000, the most ever for a collectible sports ticket.Full Article
Published
A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers sold at auction for $480,000, the most ever for a collectible sports ticket.Full Article
It was the second time the record was broken in the same auction. Earlier on Sunday, a bidder bought a full ticket from Michael..
A pair of rare ticket items sold at auction Sunday. Both fetched new records for most expensive sports ticket collectibles ever..