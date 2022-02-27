Thomas Tuchel has been handed a late injury concern ahead of kick-off at Wembley for Chelsea's Carabao Cup final vs LiverpoolFull Article
Chelsea handed late injury blow ahead of Carabao Cup final with Liverpool
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea news and transfers LIVE: Roman Abramovich backlash, Hazard negotiations, injury boost
Football.london
All of the latest Chelsea news and transfer rumours from Stamford Bridge as the Blues prepare to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup..
-
Thiago Alcantara was dubbed a ‘luxury player’ but is now being labelled ‘one of the best footballers around’ and stunning stats suggest Liverpool will beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final if he starts
talkSPORT
-
Roberto Firmino OUT of Carabao Cup final as Liverpool continue to sweat on fitness of Diogo Jota, while Chelsea have no problems and could even start Reece James
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech: Latest Chelsea injury news ahead of Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool
Football.london
Chelsea beat Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but the win may have come with a cost as Hakim Ziyech and Mateo..