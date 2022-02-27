Liverpool, Swansea and Cardiff City all send messages of support to former striker John Toshack who is in intensive care
Published
Former Wales striker John Toshack has received messages of support from Liverpool, Swansea and Cardiff City. Reports had emerged that the 72-year-old is in intensive care in a Barcelona hospital. According to Spainish outlet El Diario Vasco, the former Wales and Real Madrid manager was hospitalised on Monday due to severe pneumonia after contracting coronavirus […]Full Article