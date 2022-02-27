Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been reported about a potential departure from Liverpool for defender Joe Gomez amid links with the Lions.Full Article
Liverpool 'ask' for £30m so Aston Villa and Newcastle United can seal transfer
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa 'interested' in completing shock PSG transfer
Tamworth Herald
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been reported about a potential move for the former Liverpool..