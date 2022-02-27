Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists he has no regrets about replacing Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga before the Blues' penalty shoot out defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao CupFull Article
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel takes responsibility as he explains Kepa penalty decision
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘All went wrong’ - Thomas Tuchel’s costly decision slammed in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final defeat
Football.london
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was the target of the national media after his decision to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga on for Edouard Mendy..
-
Jamie Redknapp disagrees with Thomas Tuchel over Kepa Arrizabalaga decision in Carabao Cup final
Football.london
-
Thomas Tuchel’s decision to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga in Carabao Cup final criticised as ex-Liverpool man takes issue with Chelsea goalkeeper’s ‘behaviour’ during penalty shootout
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Tuchel has fixed Lampard's £72m problem but faces huge Chelsea decision ahead of Liverpool
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel must decide who to start out of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy ahead of the Carabao Cup final..
Football.london
Thomas Tuchel makes huge Kepa Arrizabalaga decision as Chelsea vs Liverpool goes to penalties
The Chelsea shotstopper has come on to help the Blues in the penalty shootout
Football.london