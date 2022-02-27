England to boycott matches against Russia ´for the foreseeable future´

England to boycott matches against Russia ´for the foreseeable future´

SoccerNews.com

Published

England will boycott international football fixtures with Russia “for the foreseeable future” in response to the conflict in Ukraine, the Football Association (FA) has confirmed. After weeks of heightening political tensions, Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, with the conflict having escalated over the weekend. Russia’s actions have been widely condemned, with political, financial and sporting sanctions imposed. […]

Full Article