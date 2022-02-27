Boxing superstar Vasyl Lomachenko joins Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko in taking up arms to help defend Ukraine against Russian invaders
Vasyl Lomachenko has taken up arms to help defend Ukraine from Russian invaders. The pound-for-pound boxing superstar has been pictured with an M16 assault rifle, having joined the Belgorod-Dniester Terror Defence Battalion in his hometown. The two-time Olympic gold medallist and former three-weight world champion has returned to the south area of Ukraine that he […]Full Article