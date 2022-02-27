Carabao Cup final: Liverpool's penalty shootout win was 'spectacular' - Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's penalty shootout win over Chelsea was one of the "most spectacular" he has ever seen.Full Article
Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup final on penalties after a thrilling encounter, and Daily Star Sport is looking at what Jurgen..
Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the Carabao Cup after a breathless final ended in a goalless draw at Wembley.
The Carabao Cup final went all the way to penalties after ending goalless - and it was Liverpool who prevailed with an 11-10..