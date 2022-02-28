Kepa Arrizabalaga defended as ex-Chelsea star Mario Melchiot backs Thomas Tuchel call – but Ally McCoist insists Edouard Mendy substitution was ‘one of the poorest decisions ever’
Thomas Tuchel's controversial decision to substitute Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga in Chelsea's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool has been defended by ex-Blues defender Mario Melchiot. Goalkeeper Kepa was brought on specifically for the penalty shootout after Mendy had delivered a masterclass to keep the match goalless. The decision backfired as Kepa failed to stop