Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores again for Barcelona, while Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele get goals too as Spanish giants claim 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao
Published
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is enjoying life in Barcelona, as he scored again for the Spanish giants in their 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. The striker, who joined the Spaniards after leaving Arsenal by mutual consent in January, has scored four league goals in four games for his new club. He also netted in their Europa League […]Full Article