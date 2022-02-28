David Beckham’s Inter Miami co-owner reveals Manchester United legend has ‘relationship’ with Lionel Messi and club will ‘push’ to sign him should ex-Barcelona star leave Paris Saint-Germain
Inter Miami have confirmed they are interested in signing Lionel Messi should the possibility of transfer away from Paris Saint Germain arise. The Argentine signed for Les Parisiens on a two-and-a-half year deal just last summer, however given his dip in form at the Parc des Princes, the 34-year-old could opt for a move elsewhere. […]Full Article