An announcement on who the preferred bidder would be was pointed to late last week, but there was eventually no update forthcoming from the club's administrators, Quantuma, in the end.Full Article
Derby County fans fume as Wayne Rooney addresses takeover situation
Derby Telegraph0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wayne Rooney's latest response to Derby County takeover situation
Derby Telegraph
The Rams have been in administration for more than five months but a preferred bidder for the club has yet to be named
Advertisement
More coverage
Wayne Rooney's takeover admission and Derby County predicted XI to face Luton Town
Derby Telegraph
The Derby County headlines from DerbyshireLive