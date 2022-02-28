Manchester City hero Sergio Aguero reveals all on his thoughts on the FA Cup, City’s superstar team losing out to Wigan Athletic and Pep Guardiola’s side’s chances of securing the treble
Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has revealed all on his FA Cup experiences, as well as his former club’s chances in the competition and winning the treble this season. The Argentine won the prestigious competition with City in 2019 by beating Watford 6-0 in the final and has now opened up about his time playing […]Full Article