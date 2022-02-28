76ers playoff expectations with James Harden and Joel Embiid I UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-0 with James Harden in the lineup as they finished off the New York Knicks 125-109 Sunday at MSG. Harden got his triple double with 29 points, 16 assists, and 10 boards. While, MVP front runner Joel Embiid led all scorers with 37 points. Jason McIntyre answers if Philly should be the favorite to win NBA's Eastern Conference.