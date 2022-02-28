LeBron James can no longer carry or lead the Lakers anywhere at this point in his career I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Things are not looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers after a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and getting booed by their home crowd. LeBron James was seen heading for the tunnel in the closing seconds. LeBron did score 32 points. However, an anonymous general manager told Ric Bucher that quote: 'LeBron is still good, but he can't carry you anymore.' Marcellus Wiley explains why LeBron 'can no longer carry the Lakers.'