Lakers are too messy to bet on as Western Conference champions and LeBron for MVP I FOX BET LIVE

The Los Angeles Lakers' season has been a disappointment despite trading for Russell Westbrook in the offseason and LeBron James with another historic season in year 19. Despite reports of conflict between the front office and LeBron, Colin Cowherd breaks down why bettors should not put money in on trading the King or as Western Conference champions. He also advises to approach a LeBron-MVP award bet with caution and depending on other candidates' play the remaining of the season.