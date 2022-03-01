Luton Town have won four of their last five home matches against Chelsea and will back themselves to pile more misery on Thomas Tuchel’s Blues in FA Cup fifth round clash
Luton Town will be hoping Chelsea suffer a Wembley hangover when they meet in the FA Cup fifth round this week. The Hatters are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in almost three decades at the expense of the Blues. Chelsea missed out on Carabao Cup glory on Sunday […]Full Article