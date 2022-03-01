Former two-time UFC champion Cain Velasquez was "involved" in a Bay Area shooting on Monday which saw the heavyweight held by police without bail, according to reportsFull Article
Ex-UFC champion Cain Velasquez 'involved in shooting' leaving one man hurt
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UFC Star Cain Velasquez Arrested, Booked On Attempted Murder Charge Following San Jose Shooting
The former mixed martial artist was reportedly involved in a shooting in San Jose Monday that left one man seriously injured.
Radar Online