Russia-Ukraine war: World Taekwondo strips Vladimir Putin of black belt
Published
World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus.Full Article
Published
World Taekwondo and the European Taekwondo Union will not organise or recognise Taekwondo events in Russia and Belarus.Full Article
World Taekwondo announced it had withdrawn Vladimir Putin's honorary black belt, saying the "brutal attacks on innocent lives"..
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..