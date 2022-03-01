Josh Taylor offers Jack Catterall rematch but only at welterweight after watching controversial fight and reveals family received ‘disgusting’ abuse following contentious win
Josh Taylor has offered Jack Catterall a rematch following their controversial fight on Saturday – but insists a second bout would have to be at welterweight. The British Boxing Board of Control has launched an investigation after Taylor was awarded a split-decision victory over Catterall to retain his undisputed light-welterweight title in Glasgow. Many observers […]Full Article