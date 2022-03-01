Josh Taylor offers Jack Catterall rematch but only at welterweight after watching controversial fight and reveals family received ‘disgusting’ abuse following contentious win

Josh Taylor offers Jack Catterall rematch but only at welterweight after watching controversial fight and reveals family received ‘disgusting’ abuse following contentious win

talkSPORT

Published

Josh Taylor has offered Jack Catterall a rematch following their controversial fight on Saturday – but insists a second bout would have to be at welterweight. The British Boxing Board of Control has launched an investigation after Taylor was awarded a split-decision victory over Catterall to retain his undisputed light-welterweight title in Glasgow. Many observers […]

Full Article