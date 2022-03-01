Tyson Fury took Dillian Whyte fight because it’s ‘safer’ than Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua was willing to step aside, claims Usyk coach
After weeks of speculation that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk might fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, the Gypsy King finally agreed to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte. The fight was made official last week but Usyk’s coach claims Fury took the ‘safer option’ by fighting Whyte. Sergey Lapin is the assistant […]Full Article