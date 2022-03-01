Taekwondo withdraws Putin honorary black belt
World Taekwondo announced it had withdrawn Vladimir Putin's honorary black belt, saying the "brutal attacks on innocent lives" violate the sport's values.Full Article
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of his honorary taekwondo black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine, a..
