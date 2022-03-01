Aaron Ramsey: Rangers manager admits no 'clear timeline' for key signing's return from injury
Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not have "a clear timeline" for the return of key January signing Aaron Ramsey.Full Article
Published
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not have "a clear timeline" for the return of key January signing Aaron Ramsey.Full Article
The Juventus loanee will be missing again in the Premiership title run-in on the trip to Perth to face St Johnstone.