Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko calls Artem Dzyuba a â€˜b****â€™ and slams â€˜s***head Russia teammatesâ€™ for their silence following invasion of Ukraine

Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko has hit out atÂ RussiaÂ captain Artem Dzyuba and the rest of the national team for staying silent on Vladimir Putinâ€™s invasion ofÂ Ukraine. Mykolenko looked visibly emotional on Saturday ahead of his sideâ€™s clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City at Goodison Park. The 22-year-old was seen in deep in conversation with Cityâ€™s [â€¦]