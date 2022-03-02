Chelsea face Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, following their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.Full Article
We simulated Luton Town vs Chelsea to get a score prediction for FA Cup fifth round clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ziyech, Azpilicueta: Latest Chelsea injury news ahead of FA Cup fifth round trip to Luton Town
Football.london
Chelsea travel to Kenilworth Road for an FA Cup clash with Championship outfit Luton Town, with Thomas Tuchel set to contend with a..
-
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Date, ball numbers, competition rules, prize money and talkSPORT coverage – Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham looking to be in the pot
talkSPORT
-
Luton Town have won four of their last five home matches against Chelsea and will back themselves to pile more misery on Thomas Tuchel’s Blues in FA Cup fifth round clash
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Six Chelsea stars with points to prove to Thomas Tuchel who must be unleashed against Luton Town
Chelsea take on Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth-round tomorrow and will be hopeful in booking their place in the quarter-finals of..
Football.london