Two footballers, Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko, tragically killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, football’s first reported losses in this war
Two Ukrainian footballers have been killed during Russia's invasion of their homeland. Vitalii Sapylo, 21, played in the youth team for Ukrainian second division side Karpaty Lviv, whilst Dmytro Martynenko, 25, was an amateur footballer for FC Gostomel. They have become football's first reported losses in this war. The news was announced by FIFPRO, whose statement read: