Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin banned from British Grand Prix as Motorsport UK takes action against Russian and Belarusian competitors amid invasion of Ukraine
Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has been barred from racing at the 2022 British Grand Prix, with Motorsport UK announcing a suspension of drivers from the country. The UK racing governing body has followed up advice from the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes due to the countries’ invasion of Ukraine. […]Full Article