Roman Abramovich confirms he is SELLING Chelsea but denies it will be ‘fast-tracked’ and reveals he’s setting up foundation to help victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Published
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has confirmed he is looking to SELL the club. However, he’s denied any suggestions that he will be looking to get the sale ‘fast-tracked.’ Abramovich, who’s owned the west London club since 2003, also revealed he won’t be asking for any loans owed to him to be paid. The Russian also […]Full Article