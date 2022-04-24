Kevin Campbell says the referee ‘bottled it’ by not giving Everton a penalty against Liverpool, but Jamie Carragher strikes back with funny response
Published
Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell accused referee Stuart Atwell of ‘bottling it’ in the Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool, which saw the Toffees have a penalty shout waved away. Goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi helped Jurgen Klopp’s side keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City as they ran out 2-0 winners. However, […]Full Article