Rayudu`s 78 in vain as Punjab Kings overcome Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

Rayudu`s 78 in vain as Punjab Kings overcome Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

Mid-Day

Published

A superb, fighting half-century by seasoned Ambati Rayudu went in vain as a clinical bowling performance saw Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022

Full Article