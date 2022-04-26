Snooker fans stunned by ‘embarrassing’ Stephen Maguire gaffe at World Championship 2022

Snooker fans stunned by ‘embarrassing’ Stephen Maguire gaffe at World Championship 2022

Leicester Mercury

Published

Stephen Maguire suffered an unfortunate miscue during what looked to be an easy pot in his World Snooker Championship 2022 quarter-final vs Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Full Article