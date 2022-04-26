Manchester City host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, just over a decade on from the two clubs' first ever meetingFull Article
Where the stars from first-ever Man City vs Real Madrid clash are 10 years on
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man City and Madrid serve up Champions League semi-final for the ages six years on from a bore draw
On April 26, 2016, Manchester City and Real Madrid played out a tepid 0-0 draw in the first leg of a Champions League..
SoccerNews.com