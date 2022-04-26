Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against Covid-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said today.Djokovic,...Full Article
Tennis: Novak Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
