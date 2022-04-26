Noel Gallagher says Manchester City are ‘walking a fine line between history and failure’ and defends Pep Guardiola’s team selections
Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has told talkSPORT that Pep Guardiola's side are 'walking a fine line between history and failure'. It's once again crunch time for Guardiola's men as they hunt down silverware, looking to capture their first ever Champions League title, and a sixth Premier League crown. Standing in their way are footballing […]