RCB’s Virat Kohli fails again

RCB’s Virat Kohli fails again

Mid-Day

Published

Kohli fell to a short delivery by pacer Prasidh Krishna and was caught at backward point by Riyan Parag. Interestingly, Kohli had escaped in the first over when he edged one towards Daryl Mitchel at square leg off Trent Boult but the ball fell just short of the fielder

Full Article