Mets-Cardinals fight: Benches clear after Yoan Lopez throws inside on Nolan Arenado

Mets-Cardinals fight: Benches clear after Yoan Lopez throws inside on Nolan Arenado

USATODAY.com

Published

Frustrations boiled over for the Mets and Cardinals after a series of errant pitches, culminating in Yoan Lopez nearly hitting Nolan Arenado.

Full Article